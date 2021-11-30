3 deaths; 58 new cases Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed three additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are an 80-year-old female that died on October 12, a 65-year-old female that died on November 9, and an 86-year-old male that died on November 15.

The deaths bring the total to 182 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 58 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 12,288 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 23 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,595 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported six additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 878 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 33,007 or 43.82% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 7,728.