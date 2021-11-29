AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; Crude prices drop over the weekend

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents lower this week at $3.215 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.215

Average price during the week of November 22, 2021 $3.235

Average price during the week of November 30, 2020 $1.935

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.359 Athens

$3.178 Chillicothe

$3.092 Columbiana

$3.281 East Liverpool

$3.284 Gallipolis

$3.020 Hillsboro

$3.309 Ironton

$3.268 Jackson

$3.189 Logan

$3.250 Marietta

$3.160 Portsmouth

$3.175 Steubenville

$3.155 Washington Court House

$3.293 Waverly

The national average price of gasoline today is $3.39, which is a penny less than one week ago and $1.27 more than a year ago. Statewide, Ohio’s average is three cents lower this week at $3.19.

Upon news of the COVID-19 Omicron variant on Friday, crude oil prices fell by $10.24 to settle at $68.15 (West Texas Intermediate). Global prices fell on demand concerns and travel restrictions announced in America and elsewhere. With little known about the new variant, it’s unclear at this point what long-term impact it may have on crude prices.

Before news of the new variant, the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report revealed domestic crude supply increased by 1 million barrels to 434 million barrels.