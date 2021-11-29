Cirque De Art to present Frozen Nutcracker

PORTSMOUTH — Cirque De Art will be presenting The Frozen Nutcracker for their winter show at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

“It’s more of Frozen II, but everyone from the first movie is also in it,” said Alyssa Redoutey, Instructor and Performer at Cirque De Art.

Redoutey said due to working so long on the Halloween show, the winter show had a later start than normal.

“We’ve had to cut a little off of Thanksgiving break just to make sure it looks good, but this year is definitely different,” said Redoutey.

Showtimes will be December 3 at 7 p.m., December 4 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and December 5 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available at the Vern Riffe and Shawnee State University students get in free with their Bear ID.

“We really want to see Shawnee State Theater students come out,” said Redoutey.

The Frozen Nutcracker will feature tons of aerials, new costumes, many characters from Frozen, a villain, and around 200 cast members.

“For Alice, we had the letters that spelled out Alice and we have something very similar to that this year, I don’t want to give it away, but it matches how the scene is set up so well,” said Redoutey. “Our performers are just doing a really good job and it looks so good.”

The show will also feature a past member from several years ago.

“It’s mainly Frozen, but we do have a part for our Nutcracker and it’s actually one of our returning members from a very long time ago,” said Redoutey. “We have a lot of alumni come back and they mainly help behind the scenes but he actually came back in a tumbling routine and he’s doing great and we’re happy he is back.”

Redoutey said they always do Nutcracker every year, but the group decided to put a twist on it this year.

“We are most known for our Nutcracker that we do every year,” said Redoutey. “Trisha Schmitt wanted to do Frozen and Peggy Wilkes wanted to do Nutcracker, so we combined the two ideas and it looks really good.”

Redoutey said the plan was to do the Frozen Nutcracker last year, but due to COVID, the show was canceled.

“It’s going to be a great show to watch. The little ones will love it. We do have an Olaf, a Sven, a Fire Spirit, and a Wind Spirit,” said Redoutey. “I don’t want to say too much, but it’s going to be a great show to watch and I am trying my hardest to be able to go out into the lobby in our costumes and take photos with the little kids because they get so excited and become more interest in Cirque.”

After the show, cast members will be accepting donations.

“Every Character is making their own donation boxes that match our character and after the show, we will stand out in the lobby by the doors and if anyone would want to give whatever they can, will go straight to Cirque because we are non-profit and any donation we can get we would love it and are thankful for everything we have had,” said Redoutey.

After having a rough year and planning the show for two, Redoutey hopes people come out and enjoy the show.

“Not just me personally, but I know the world as a whole has been through a lot these past couple of years. Whether you’ve lost your job or a family member, it’s been a lot,” said Redoutey. “We’re just hoping we can get people out before the holidays and have a good family night.”

Cirque De Art is also hosting a Christmas Pajama Party December 17 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. for members of Cirque and their siblings.

“It’s $20 for ages five and up, but it’s only open to Cirque students and their siblings and that’s mainly for parents that are last minute shopping, wrapping gifts, and all of that stuff,” said Redoutey.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_IMG_2668.jpg Cast members at rehearsal prepare for The Frozen Nutcracker https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_IMG_2663.jpg Cast members at rehearsal prepare for The Frozen Nutcracker https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_IMG_2660.jpg

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved