Charlie Brown Christmas coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on Dec. 14

PORTSMOUTH — “Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” is coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Everyone’s favorite holiday classic will come to life in the VRCFA as Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang produce their own Christmas play and ultimately learn the true meaning of the season. “Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” provides a completely new way of experiencing the story, as characters are played by real actors who maintain the integrity and animate the spirit of each Peanuts character.

Tickets for “Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Tickets for the show are $35 for standard, $30 for seniors, and $20 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

Tickets for “Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Charlie-Brown-Christmas.jpg Tickets for “Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.