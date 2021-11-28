Shawnee State University to host Autumn Commencement on December 11

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University will celebrate the graduates of the Autumn Class of 2021 in an in-person Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 11 at 12 p.m. in the Eloise Covert Smith Theater in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts.

“Commencement is more than a celebration for us on campus,” SSU President Jeff Bauer said. “It’s a significant academic ceremony that represents our purpose. Shawnee State University degrees change lives and our faculty and staff share in each graduate’s sense of accomplishment and overwhelming pride.”

The Autumn Class of 2021 is made up of nearly 200 graduates who have earned four doctoral degrees, over forty master degrees, more than 100 bachelor degrees, and over twenty-five associate degrees. Five students are graduating with more than one degree this semester.

Autumn graduates will receive four tickets each for friends and family attending the ceremony. Graduates may request to be placed on a waitlist for additional guest tickets through the McKinley Box Office. The Commencement Ceremony will also be livestreamed on the SSU website.

For more information on the Autumn Commencement Ceremony, visit www.shawnee.edu/commencement.

Autumn graduates will receive four tickets each for friends and family attending the ceremony. Graduates may request to be placed on a waitlist for additional guest tickets through the McKinley Box Office. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Autumn-Commencement.jpeg Autumn graduates will receive four tickets each for friends and family attending the ceremony. Graduates may request to be placed on a waitlist for additional guest tickets through the McKinley Box Office.