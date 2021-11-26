COVID Update — Nov. 25, 26

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 39 new cases on Friday (11/26/2021) for Scioto County bringing the total to 12,134 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 39 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,4XX over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Friday bringing the total to 868 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be HIGH.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 32,954 or 43.75% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 7,507 (Wednesday number should have been 7,319 instead of 7,915).