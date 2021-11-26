Winterfest returns to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH – After a nearly two year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Winterfest celebration is back in Portsmouth.

Winterfest is a month long holiday themed display – coupled with events, artisans, skating and more – that occurs on Market Street Square. This year, Winterfest runs from November 26th to December 31st. It will officially kick of on Sunday, November 28th with the tree lighting ceremony. The Josh Stewart Band will start off the festivities with live music from 4-6PM. Afterwards, host organization Friends of Portsmouth (FOP) will gather together with local residents to light the large Christmas Tree that anchors Market Street Square.

While there will not be a Guinness World Record breaking attempt this year (Portsmouth broke the world record for the most people caroling at once with 1,880 individuals on December 15th, 2018), the Friends of Portsmouth still have a plethora of activities planned for the event. Winterfest will feature ice skating, carriage and train rides, a specialty gift shop, and even hockey lessons this year.

Skating is available 5-9PM on Thursdays, 3-9PM on Fridays, 11AM-9PM on Saturdays, and 1-6PM on Sundays. All day admission is just $5 for the rink. The Friends of Portsmouth are also looking for sponsors and nominations for the annual ‘Boost our Kids’ Program which allows disadvantaged youth to skate for free.

Private ice rink rentals are available as well. Email FOP Executive Director Bryan Smith at bryansmith@friendsofportsmouth.com for more information.

The Gift Shop is open from 5-8PM on Thursdays, 3-8PM on Fridays, 11AM-9PM on Saturdays, and 1-6PM on Sundays. Carriage and train rides are $5 per person and will be available 4-9PM on Fridays, 12-3PM and 5-9PM on Saturdays, and 1-6PM on Sundays.

Finally, FOP has organized hockey lessons complete with scrimmage matches. Those events are per-registered only on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 4-5PM. More information can be found on the Friends of Portsmouth Facebook Page or at friendsofportsmouth.com.

Finally, FOP is asking for any interested volunteers to consider donating their time to the month long event. Each year, Winterfest sees thousands of visitors and the event helps to raise money for further FOP programming such as the 4th of July celebration, River Days, and more. For more information, contact Bryan Smith at bryansmith@friendsofportsmouth.com.

Be sure to head to Market Street Square and check out the 2022 Winterfest celebration this month!

Horse-drawn carriage rides will be a main feature during Winterfest 2021 in downtown Portsmouth. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Winterfest-2-1.jpg Horse-drawn carriage rides will be a main feature during Winterfest 2021 in downtown Portsmouth. Courtesy of Derrick Parker Scioto County citizens will use the ice skating rink during Winterfest 2021 for casual skating and hockey lessons. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Winterfest-1-1.jpg Scioto County citizens will use the ice skating rink during Winterfest 2021 for casual skating and hockey lessons. Courtesy of Derrick Parker

By Derrick C. Parker

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved