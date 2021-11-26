Supporting local businesses for the holiday’s

PORTSMOUTH — The holiday season has arrived and many local businesses express their hopes and the importance of having a busy holiday season.

Small Business Saturday will take place November 27 and business owners are looking forward to seeing those who shop local.

“It’s important to support each other in this economy, especially how things are really hard to get,” said Alyssa Logan, Co-owner of 83 Sweets. “Valley Foods has been helping us and Kroger delivery has been awesome.”

Logan said she feels as a business owner it is important to help out other small businesses as well.

“We have been really happy with the support locally,” said Logan. “Charm will send people our way and we’ll send people down the street and we will send people to Patties and Pints for dinner and Patties and Pints will send people to us for dessert, so it’s really nice to support each other and have that neighbor type feel.”

Many small businesses offer products you may not be able t0 find at large retail stores.

“When you have the small business community, it returns everything back into the local economy,” said Sasha Wilson, Owner of Earth Candy Farmacy. “We can do more for the community than what your big corporations are going to do because we have the ability to bring in special items and have a selection of items you aren’t going to have from large corporate businesses.”

Wilson said the shop local movement has been huge for her and the potential it has given small businesses.

“It’s awesome to bring the community together and when they have these Shop Small Saturday movements it really puts the awareness out there that we are here, you get to meet us, these are the same faces you see everyday, it becomes a family type unit,” said Wilson.

Earth Candy Farmacy will be running their Thirsty Thursday drink specials on Saturday and for every $50 spent the customer will receive a $5 gift card to the store.

Owners of Daphne’s Home & Garden Center, Tim Huff and Nick Fite, said they like to keep the items in their shop local.

“We make a lot of our own wreaths, garland, trees, and do a lot of the designs ourselves and do some home furnishings as well,” said Huff. “The money that is spent with us stays here locally so we get to employee more people, we reinvest, and we purchase things in our area.”

Huff said a big inspiration for opening a small business was watching his family run their own businesses.

“My aunts, uncles, grandmother, grandfather, have all been small business owners so I’ve grown up with the stresses of it all,” said Huff. “Portsmouth has grown significantly in the past few years and we just need to keep it going.”

One local feels there is something special about shopping small.

“Something just feels lost when you got to big stores,” said Leo Patenaude, regular at Haskins House Records and Rag and Bone Vintage. “In the old days people would smoke a lot of cigarettes and go to the bar and they would talk about politics and communicate, those days are gone and this helps reinvent all of that, the small businesses in the community get behind everybody.”

Patenaude feels the support behind the business owners is important.

“Travis is well liked, more people try to help him than if he had a regular job somewhere he would be on his own,” said Patenaude. “It’s a community thing and this just brings the community together, brings in tourist, and it’s not cookie cutter type stuff like you see at walmart where everyone have the same clothes, here you see 10 year olds buying Sinatra records and never in my life did I think I would see that again.”

Patenaude believes small businesses are a big part of what brings the community together.

“You see people who don’t even know each other talking, kids opening up when normally they won’t, older people come in buying records, you won’t see it in other parts of town, It’s community and it’s amazing to me,” said Patenaude. “There’s so much opportunity for people and if you have a talent try to push it.”

Haskins House Records and Rag and Bone Vintage will be having live music in the store for Small Business Saturday.

Many shops will be offering different deals for the day.

“It’s extremely important to shop local because it supports the local community and the businesses here can also put back into the community so the more people come into our shops, the more we can give back to the community,” said Crystal Graf, Owner of Gigi’s Kiss of Style. “It’s critical for the success of everyone here and Portsmouth as a whole.”

Gigi’s Kiss of Style will be offering 10% off store wide. The store also has a box for children to drop off letters to Santa and any letter with a return address will receive a letter back from Santa.

Owner of Have to Have it All, Krisie Clay, said it’s been a dream of hers to own a business since she was a kid.

“We were online for a couple of years and I just really wanted to be able to interact with my customers and for them to actually to able to see and feel quality, so we opened a store front,” said Clay. “We have had really positive feedback from our community and I think our community just really loves to shop local.”

Have to Have it All will be offering doorbusters and sales for Saturday.

“I love shopping local and obviously it’s a bigger deal to small business owners than it is to big box stores,” said Clay. ” I encourage everyone to shop at all the local shops regularly just so we can still be here.”

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

