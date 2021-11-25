Local artist creates pet portraits

LUCASVILLE — Local Artist, Riley Galloway, has paired with Shawnee Animal Clinic (SAC) to continue her passion by drawing pet portraits.

“I started drawing perhaps around the third grade and it all started with a simple art contest and since then my family has been encouraging me by starting me out with small sketchbooks and I’ve just worked my way up since then by entering a contest, taking classes, and getting my name out there,” said Galloway.

Galloway is only 17-years-old and a senior at Northwest High School. During her sophomore year, she was offered the opportunity to pair with SAC.

“The ESC Director, Sharee Price, got with Mr. Enz and told me about this opportunity at the clinic to draw animal portraits for people whose pets have passed away or a simple picture of a pet they were wanting to keep,” said Galloway. “Since about March of 2020, I’ve been doing this.”

Galloway said losing a pet of her own was a big influence on her decision to draw pets.

“I have always been an animal lover and I know the joy of owning a pet but recently I had a dog of ten years pass away and when he passed away that is around the time I started doing portraits so anytime I do a portrait I feel it’s always in memory of him,” said Galloway.

Galloway said everyone she has worked with has been so patient and getting to hear others’ stories means a lot.

“It’s something I’m really thankful for and it means the world to me because it, of course, helps me with money but I also get to learn about people and how they connect with animals and how much they really appreciate them which is really good to hear,” said Galloway.

While still being in school full time, Galloway makes pet portraits a priority when she receives an order.

“It takes approximately two weeks depending on the order and school has made it kind of hectic but I always make this a priority,” said Galloway. “I have to set aside time to make the grid, make sure it’s proportionate, make sure it looks just like the pet, and I’ll do each little detail I can to make it look as realistic as possible.”

Galloway said art has been a big influence on her life.

“It influences everything I do in my life, every day is always centered around drawing, everything I do is centered around creativity even my future job,” said Galloway.

After graduation, Galloway plans to go to college to become an art teacher and eventually become an art professor.

“I hope to educate future people about art because it has affected so much of my life that I want other people to realize how special it is and what a difference it makes,” said Galloway.

Galloway feels all this would not have been possible without the influence she has received from those who have supported her.

“I really just want to say thank you to Sharee Price, Mr. Enz, and Tim wells because without them I wouldn’t be able to have my name branched out there and be able to make so many different portraits and meet so many new people and be presented with so many art opportunities because since then I feel so much more successful,” said Galloway. “I feel like I am meant to be doing what I am doing right now and from here I can only keep going up and making people happy.”

Portraits can be purchased in Black & White in 8”x 10” for $50 and 11” x 14” for $100 and each additional pet cost $25. Color drawings can be purchased in 8” x 10” for $75 and 11” x 14” for $125 and each additional pet cost $35. Prices are negotiable for portraits of pets with their owner or portraits of multiple pets.

If interested in purchasing a portrait or for more information contact Shawnee Animal Clinic at (740) 353-5758.

