Shawnee State University students start spirit band

PORTSMOUTH — Coming from a background in high school that was very involved in band, Jacob Lynn felt like something was missing at Shawnee State University during his first year on campus. At the start of his sophomore year, he was excited to learn the Office of Student Life was interested in starting a spirit band on campus. Connecting with Director of Student Life Tiffany Hartman and sharing with her his past experience in music, he was asked to help start the band on campus.

“My favorite memory so far in the SSU Spirit Band was definitely marching in the Homecoming Parade,” he said. “It was our first performance so everyone’s adrenaline was high and I couldn’t have been prouder of the band and the effort that went into learning and perfecting the material used in that performance,”

While the spirit band is still pretty new to SSU, the group is hoping for more opportunities to showcase their talent throughout campus.

“We hope to play for numerous sporting events on campus and special events like Homecoming, but are open to playing at anything that we are asked to perform at,” he said.

A psychology major involved with several student organizations on campus, Lynn encourages any SSU students interested in joining the band to stop by one of their practices. The group meets multiple times a week on campus in the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts and welcomes all majors and class years to join.

To learn more about student organizations and clubs at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/campus-life.

While the spirit band is still pretty new to SSU, the group is hoping for more opportunities to showcase their talent throughout campus. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Shawnee-Spirit-Band.jpg While the spirit band is still pretty new to SSU, the group is hoping for more opportunities to showcase their talent throughout campus.