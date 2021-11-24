Helen Welch: A Carpenter’s Christmas coming to Vern Riffe Center for the Arts on Dec. 7

PORTSMOUTH — Helen Welch will be presenting “Helen Welch: A Carpenter’s Christmas” at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7th.

This one-of-a-kind show features Helen Welch and her world-class musicians reliving many of the Carpenter’s timeless hits with classic holiday songs and fascinating stories woven in- between. Welch’s distinctive, alto voice settles in perfectly amidst precise, lush new arrangements of songs such as: “Close to You”, “We’ve Only Just Begun”, “On Top of The World”, “Rainy Days and “Mondays”, and Christmas classics such as “Merry Christmas Darling”, “The Christmas Song”, and more. The hits are intertwined with Helen’s cheeky British humor, stage presence, and fascinating, unheard backstage stories.

Tickets for “Helen Welch: A Carpenter’s Christmas” are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Tickets for the show are $35 for standard, $30 for seniors, and $15 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

