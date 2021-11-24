PWHS Girl’s Basketball Team gives back to community

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West High School (PWHS) Girl’s Basketball Team chose to give back to their community this season.

To celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday and to give back to the community, the PWHS Girl’s Basketball team purchased turkeys to donate to families in the area to make sure everyone could have a good Thanksgiving.

“We just wanted to give back to our community,” said Megan Artrip, PWHS Girl’s Basketball Coach. “Our girls wanted to feed the community.”

Each team member donated a turkey and Portsmouth West Elementary Food Drive items went into the Thanksgiving baskets.

Artrip said the girls went shopping as a team, but some community members donated turkeys while they were shopping when they found out what it was for.

“Our goal originally was to feed 65 families, but we have had so many people pitch into this great cause that we can feed over 100 families right now and they are just so excited right now,” said Artrip.

Each family will be provided a basket for Thanksgiving that includes a turkey, boxes of stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes, mac n cheese, and a dessert.

“I feel like there is a need for it in our county and in our district,” said Artrip. “I’m a teacher, so I see it every day and when you go on break, you worry about if every kid gets a meal and I think that is what had led me to propose the idea to the girls.”

Artrip said originally they were going to choose families they knew needed it, but with the abundance of donations, they decided to open the baskets up to the public.

“When these girls sit down to eat on Thursday, they will know what it’s like to give back and kind of know the true meaning of Thanksgiving,” said Artrip, “It means a lot to me because my job as a basketball coach a lot of people think is just about the game, but it’s also about teaching life lessons and what more of a perfect opportunity than to teach them to give.”

Artrip said she could not be more proud of the team for stepping up.

“I’m just so proud of my girls for stepping up and taking on a community service project like this,” said Artrip. “I know it means a lot to them and I am just really proud of them, on the basketball court, off the basketball court, in the classroom, they’re just great girls and this just shows the heart that they have.”

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

