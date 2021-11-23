Fluor-BWXT donates $50,000 to SOPA for economic growth

PORTSMOUTH— Fluor-BWXT (FBP) and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio (JEDISO) presented a $50,000 check to representatives from the Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA) to help spur economic growth in Scioto County with a new 45,000 square foot building near the airport in Minford.

“As a resident of Scioto County, it is great to see Fluor-BWXT invest in the economic development of southern Ohio and I look forward to the future growth and prosperity of the local region,” said Deputy Director Stephanie McLaughlin, Environmental Remediation.

The building will offer 42,000 square feet of warehouse space and 3,000 square feet of office space in the Southern Ohio Aeronautical Regional Business Park for businesses ready to expand or set up shop. It will be located near the newly-constructed Southern Ohio Veterans Memorial Highway (State Route 823) for easy access.

“This office space near the airport will make the area attractive for businesses to set up in Scioto County, moving toward future growth and prosperity of the area,” McLaughlin said.

“The Southern Ohio Port Authority is grateful for the grant provided through JEDISO from Fluor-BWXT for the spec building and infrastructure that is currently under construction at the SOAR Business Park,” said SOPA Chairman Robert Horton. “We appreciate the investment that Fluor-BWXT has made in Scioto County as well as the entire region. Fluor’s continued support of our region has been instrumental in providing career opportunities for our residents as well as enabling local businesses to grow and expand. We look forward to continuing this relationship with Fluor-BXWT as we find a tenant for the spec building and break ground on other projects in Scioto County.”

As part of Fluor-BWXT’s community commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with JEDISO. The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided more than $4.4 million dollars in economic grants—creating and retaining approximately 2,500 jobs in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties.

For more information about Fluor-BWXT, please visit www.fbportsmouth.com.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_thumbnail_image007.jpg