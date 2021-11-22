1 death; 25 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed an additional local death in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victim is a 70-year-old female that died on November 20.

The death brings the total to 179 local residents that have died in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 25 new cases on Monday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,991 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 11 more recoveries reported by ODH Monday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,444 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported 3 additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Monday bringing the total to 857 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,825 or 43.57% of the total population of the county (75,315).