SOMC wins award for patient safety

PORTSMOUTH — Southern Ohio Medical Center received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for fall 2021. This national distinction recognizes SOMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“This recognition is a testament to the work of high-performing teams throughout the organization who put the patient at the center of all they do,” SOMC President and CEO Ben Gill said. “To achieve this distinction is a great honor, and I am incredibly proud of those who made it possible.”

The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, injuries, accidents and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is a tremendous achievement, of which this community should be extremely proud,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I thank the leadership and workforce of SOMC for its commitment to prioritizing patients and their safety, especially during these trying times.”

To see SOMC’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

