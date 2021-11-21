Shawnee State University to host Day of Giving on November 30

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Development Foundation (SSUDF) will host its fifth annual Day of Giving on Tuesday, November 30 as part of Giving Tuesday. The 24-hour fundraiser will raise funds for the Shawnee Fund – the foundation’s unrestricted fund that supports scholarships, grants, academic and student programming, and much more.

“The most immediate needs of the students and faculty/staff at Shawnee State are supported by the Shawnee Fund,” Chris Moore, Executive Director of the SSU Development Foundation said. “Most recently, those needs have included initiatives like internship support, First Gen programming, new student recruitment, and providing student emergency funds, among others. We plan for these needs over the school year but they can also pop up unexpectedly. Regardless, the work of the Shawnee Fund, through quick and direct action, helps achieve the goals of Shawnee State – creating first class experiences and graduating our students.”

Since 2017, SSUDF has participated in Day of Giving to support the Shawnee Fund. In the past four years over 400 donors have given to the annual campaign totaling over $80,000 in support from alumni, faculty, staff, students, and community members. This year’s fundraiser strives to raise $30,000 throughout the campaign. To participate in or learn more about Shawnee State University’s Day of Giving campaign, visit www.givetossu.com/dayofgiving.