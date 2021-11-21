Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announces over $4.8 million in funding for justice assistance grants

COLUMBUS – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that over $4.8 million in funding in federal Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grants (JAG) has been awarded to support the Ohio criminal justice system via multijurisdictional drug task forces, school resource officers, drug, veteran, and mental health courts, corrections projects, and justice technology initiatives.

In total,153 grants were awarded to 140 local agencies in 56 counties. The grants are administered by the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS).

“We are deeply committed to providing resources to keep our communities and citizens safe and to support the important crime-prevention programs operated by local government agencies,” said Governor DeWine.

The JAG program allows local and state governments to support a broad range of activities to prevent and control crime based on the needs and conditions of the jurisdictions.

“These grants provide our local governments the flexibility to adapt to their local criminal justice system needs,” said OCJS Executive Director Karhlton Moore.

The Federal Fiscal Year 2022 competitive grant process solicited grant proposals from state agencies, non-profit organizations, colleges, universities, and other criminal justice-related agencies from throughout the state.

JAG funds are designed as seed money to establish new and promising programs that improve the criminal justice system. For a complete list of agencies receiving grants and the amounts, please visit: https://www.ocjs.ohio.gov/links/ocjs-jag-grant-awards-2021.pdf.