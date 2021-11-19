Fluor-BWXT supports Portsmouth Murals

PORTSMOUTH-Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) recently donated $1,000 in support of the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals project. The funds will be used for general upkeep of the more than 55 murals depicting the history of the Ohio River Valley.

“The murals are such an important historical canvas that shows visitors the rich history that is southern Ohio,” said JD Dowell, FBP site project director. “This project has brought many visitors to the area that spend time not only relishing the beautiful artwork but also spending money with local business and helping the economy flourish. We are proud to support this endeavor.”

The Portsmouth Floodwall Murals Committee oversees the creation of each historical mural that draws thousands each year to downtown Portsmouth.

