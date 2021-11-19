Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State raises nearly $20,000 during Scioto Gives Day

PORTSMOUTH– Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State participated in the Scioto Foundation’s annual one-day matching gift campaign called Scioto Gives on Thursday, October 21, and earned the top spot in dollars raised by a non-profit.

This year, Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State took the top spot and raised $14,220 with a match from the Scioto Foundation of $5,543.33 for a total amount raised of $19,763.33 during the 12-hour event. All monies raised will benefit the Habitat for Humanity of the Tri-State endowment fund with the Scioto Foundation.

Each year, the program benefits local participating non-profit organizations in Scioto County, Ohio, and for every dollar donated the Scioto Foundation sets aside $50,000 in matching funds. This year, the Scioto Foundation’s matching gift was $.39 for each dollar raised.

“Thanks to our generous donors, our endowment fund will provide for the sustainability of the work we do in Scioto County for years to come,” said Executive Director David Michael. “We believe that everyone deserves a decent place to call home, and together, we can eliminate substandard housing and homelessness throughout our service area.”