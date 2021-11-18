Commissioners remove Mark Ward from SOPA Board

PORTSMOUTH – The Scioto County Commissioners voted to remove Assistant Director Mark Ward from the Southern Ohio Port Authority (SOPA) Board Thursday morning.

Commissioner Scottie Powell motioned to go into executive session towards the end of the meeting in order to consider the discipline or dismissal of a public employee. When the commissioners returned, a resolution made to remove Ward from SOPA.

“The board determines that Mark Ward has acted in a manner of malfeasance of office,” said Powell. “This board hereby removes Mark Ward from the Board of SOPA pursuant to the Ohio Revised Code…(and) take action as further when necessary or appropriate.”

The resolution was passed by a 2-0 vote. Notably, Chairman Bryan Davis was absent due to illness.

During the meeting, the Commissioners voted to appoint Marcy Barlow to the SOPA Board in Ward’s place.

“Marcy is a great addition to the economic development office,” said Powell. “She has a lot of experience and it will be a value to that board.”

In other county news, the Commissioners voted to accept the resignation of Children Services Board Member Scott Holstein. Holstein’s term will be up in January and he will not seek a re-appointment.

“I want to thank Mr. Holstein for his service,” said Powell. “It’s a tough board and they tackle tough issues. I think sometimes it’s a thankless board. They get hit with hard, emotional cases. Children services has ballooned to some 380-390 kids. They have a big load they carry. So, we want to thank Scott for his service and we also want to thank the rest of the board for their continued service.”

The Scioto County Commissioners meet each Thursday morning in the Scioto County Courthouse (Room 310) at 9:30 AM. Their meetings are also live streamed on Facebook. The Southern Ohio Port Authority meets next on December 9 at Noon in Courthouse Room 404.

