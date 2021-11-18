The Grinch is heading to Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH — The…the… the… the Grinch will be making an appearance this year during Jaycees’ Christmas Parade riding on a one-of-a-kind sleigh.

To get residents excited for the upcoming season of Friends of Portsmouth’s Winterfest, Friends of Portsmouth came up with the idea to recreate the Grinch’s sleigh from the 2000 film of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas featuring Jim Carrey.

“It was just the next thing to do,” said Randy Nickles, organizer of the float. “We did Eddie’s RV and it was just a huge hit for the parade, so we kind of looked around and thought, what can we do next.”

Nickles began contacting those within the community for help in 2019, but due to COVID, the creation of the float got delayed until this year.

“It wouldn’t have taken us this long, but COVID pulled the plug for a while, but we jumped back in it,” said Nickles.

Nickles said the idea started with getting a trailer to create the float on, but they decided the Grinch should be able to drive the float, so they bought a golf cart.

“We got a golf cart and chopped it down and it just wasn’t big enough, so we bought a second golf cart and joined them together,” said Nickles. “We moved the steering to the center because it was important to us for it to not look like a golf cart.”

Nickles began gathering parts for the float as he found them and quickly received help from the community.

“I walked in Rush Welding, I didn’t know the guys, and I said I had this crazy idea to build this sleigh but needed these metal runners and they said they could do it,” said Nickles.” They blew my mind, just above and beyond what I could have hoped for.”

Nickles feels this project would not have been possible without everyone who helped create the project.

“So many local merchants have been helpful, Rural King donated a battery, Autozone donated a couple of burnt-out headlights, Steve Shaffer seen what I was doing and said he would build the bag and took five painter canvases and sewn them together, Tim Cyrus said he would paint it for us, Sherwin Williams gave us a tremendous discount on paint, and Rick Spriggs was the main fabricator,” said Nickles.

The float features a full PA system that will blare ‘You’re a mean one Mr.Grinch,’ a live microphone for the Grinch to interact with the audience, lights, and two smoke machines. In true Grinch fashion, the replica of the sleigh from the movie will also feature several scraps of garbage.

“The Joy that I have gotten is just the coming together of talents, it just warms my heart and I cannot wait to see what the kids are going to do because that’s the fun part,” said Nickles. “I liked to step back when we did the Station Wagon and RV because no one knew I was involved and I would just watch and listen and it was quite the experience.”

Dr. TJ Stidham will be portraying the Grinch during the parade.

“Dr. Stidham is the Grinch and it’s the real deal. He does the voice, the yellow eyes, the crappy teeth, the whole bit and it’s going to be the real deal,” said Nickles.

After the parade, the float will be placed at Winterfest along with the Station Wagon and RV from previous years.

“It’s been a great community effort and it’s come together to make it what it is,” said Nickles.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

