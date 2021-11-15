Christmas Cave to open Friday

MINFORD — The sixth annual Christmas Cave will begin Friday, November 19 at 4 p.m.

“We’ve spent a lot of hours and shed a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to put this crazy thing together,” said Mindy Martin, organizer of the Christmas Cave. “We have a wonderful group of volunteers, we call ourselves the ‘Cave Dwellers’, and we just make everything happen.”

Mindy, her husband Tom Martin, and Tom’s family bought the property in 2009 and by 2011 the Martin’s put on their first production called The Cavern of Choices.

The Christmas Cave tells the real story of Jesus and features different scenes related to the coming of Jesus.

“Every year we try to improve and add things to it so those who come every year can see something different,” said Martin. “We have 24 different scenes and the atmosphere is very unique and peaceful, there is music appropriate to where you are walking and even burn some incense.”

Light displays will be set up outside the caves along with Granny Janny’s Hot Chocolate, Brothers All American BBQ Food Truck, and Old Cabin Kettle Corn.

Admission is free but a one-dollar donation is requested.

“On our Facebook page we ask for a one dollar per person donation but I want to make it very clear that we never turn anyone away and if they don’t have the money to throw in, that’s fine because we don’t want anyone to not be able to experience the Christmas Cave,” said Martin.

Martin said her husband was the reason they decided to start doing the Christmas Cave.

“I have to blame my husband, he and several people are very creative. One big inspiration was the Rudd Farm that was in Adams County when we were growing up,” said Martin. “They had to close down when Mr.Rudd developed Alzheimer’s and there was a big gap for a long time for something nearby for families to do and see the real story of Christmas.”

Martin said telling the story of Jesus is what it is all about.

“One of my favorite stories from this year is my daughter met someone from Kenova and when they found out she was part of the Christmas Cave he said that he worked with a man who he was talking to and he teared up and said ‘My grandpa that we had prayed for 45 years to be saved gave his heart to Jesus after he walked through the Christmas Cave last year’ and that’s what it’s all about,” said Martin.

The Christmas Cave welcomes those of all ages but is not handicap accessible due to the nature of the property and COVID concerns.

“The inside of the cave is gravel and unfortunately this year we cannot host handicap hours like past years because our businesses that typically donate golf carts are currently out of stock,” said Martin.

Martin said they are currently in process of creating a vehicle that can handle the challenges on the inside and outside of the cave and hope to have it for the Easter Cave.

“We appreciate patience and understanding, we are doing the best we can,” said Martin.

Martin said she hopes to have a decent turnout this season and that people are able to have a good time.

“It’s just relaxing, no rush, take your time, bring some hot chocolate in with you and just forget about all the stuff that is happening in the world right now,” said Martin.

Photo by Kevin Craft

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

