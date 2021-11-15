Scioto Foundation announces Scioto Gives and Scioto 365 results

SCIOTO — Proceeds from the 2021 Scioto Gives one-day of giving campaign topped all previous eight years of the Scioto Foundation’s program with a grand total of $178,262.36 raised for the benefit of 41 participating local nonprofit organizations.

The final total included $128,262.36 donated to the nonprofits by generous area residents, businesses, corporations and out-of-town supporters, matched by $50,000 from the Scioto Foundation.

“Once again, I am amazed and thankful for the generosity of our community,” said Scioto Foundation Executive Director Kim Cutlip.

Scioto Foundation staff reported that this year’s contributions numbered 544, the same as in 2020, but the 2021 campaign brought in $10,704.26 more than 2020’s effort. The highest amount raised by a nonprofit was $14,220 with a match of $5,543.33 for a total of $19,763.33 by Habitat for Humanity for the Tri-State, as announced by the Foundation at its November 10 Zoom reception for representatives of the participating groups.

Also included in the top five fundraising organizations were the Stephen A. Hunter Hope Fund, $13,440, with a match of $5,434.17 totaling $18,874.17; the Southern Ohio Medical Center Endowment Fund, $13,184.36 with a match of $5,139.61 totaling $18,323.97 ; Sierra’s Haven for New and Used Pets Endowment, $11,400 and a match of $4444.02 totaling $$15,844.02; and the Paul E. Johnson Main Street Portsmouth Endowment, $7,485 with a match of $2,921.75 totaling $10,406.75.

Receiving Honorable Mention for the most recent campaign were Portsmouth Murals, Inc., $7,280 with a match of $2,837.93 for a total of $10,117.83; Animal Welfare League of Scioto County Endowment, $7060 with a match of $2,752.17 totaling $9,812.17; the Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail, Inc. Endowment, $6,400 with a match of $2,494.89 and a total of $8,894.89; the CAY Memorial Endowment, $5,860 and a match of $2,84.38 totaling $8.144.38 ; and the UCAN General Endowment Fund, $5,5002, with a match of $2,144.04 totaling $7,644.04.

One additional nonprofit, the new Scioto County Heritage Museum, joined 40 previous groups this year.

According to the Scioto Foundation staff, the matching grant radio x/$1.00 was $0.39 for 2021 and the average donation total for the organizations was $3,289. The total number of most individual donations received was 55 for Habitat for Humanity for the Tri-State.

During the reception Patty Tennant, SF Donor Services Program Manager, also announced the recipient of the 2021 Scioto 365 grant award, Potter’s House Ministries. In tune with this year’s Scioto 365 theme, “Coping After Covid, Collaborating for Change,” the community ministry submitted a grant application for $3,009.65 for “Quarantine Survival Kits – Resource Box Program.” Through “Quarantine Survival Kits” prepared for community families, Potter’s House hopes to address the confusion and misinformation concerning Covid that many families have experienced and encourage vaccination as the best way to keep them and their children safe.

Each kit will contain face masks, sanitizing products, snacks and activities for the family to do together at home. They will also include information on pandemic safety guidelines, vaccinations and helpful contact information.

“These continue to be uncertain times,” said the Potter’s House staff in their application. “Our organization wants every family to have the tools to feel educated and confident during this relentless pandemic.”

Potter’s House Ministries is a nonprofit dedicated to providing food and resources to the community. Its mission is to facilitate individual empowerment by coordinating and developing resources to enable clients to become more independent. Currently, the ministry is the largest choice food pantry in Scioto County. In 2020 it distributed over 2,000 tons of food to over 39,000 clients. Since its founding in 2004 solely as a food pantry by volunteers, Potter’s House has grown into a prominent agency offering more than ten free programs.

Two other community organizations submitted grant proposals for the 2021 Scioto Gives grant program. They were Hill View Retirement Center for a “Covid-19 Relief Fund” and Southern Ohio Medical Center Development Foundation for “Feed Our Frontline.”

Scioto 365 is the Scioto Foundation’s member-funded impact grant-making program which asks members to donate $365 a year, of which 50% goes into endowments for future awards, and 50% goes into grants to be awarded toward current community projects. The program is designed for members to connect with other donors to select grants that positively affect our community in an effort to help create and sustain vibrant, healthy and safe neighborhoods. Scioto 365 offers donors a voice they might not

typically have: the power to leverage funds to make a collective impact upon our community. Scioto 365 2021 members voted to select the grant which would win this year’s award.

Greg Gaulker holds a Scioto GIves sign in celebration of the recent Scioto Gives Day.