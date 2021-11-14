Fluor-BWXT honors veterans with drive-thru breakfast

Piketon, Ohio – In the early morning hours of Nov. 11, Fluor-BWXT (FBP) personnel honored military veterans with a free Veterans Day breakfast at the Portsmouth site. The commemorative event was setup in a drive-thru fashion so veterans could receive coffee and a breakfast sandwich from the comfort of their vehicles.

Site Project Director JD Dowell, a former Navy officer, led the collaborative effort to welcome and thank veterans at the drive-thru.

“Nearly 200 of our workers are veterans and we just wanted to thank them for their service to our country on this special day of recognition,” Dowell said. “In the past, we typically held an event indoors for them, but because of the pandemic, we had to get more creative. Last year we successfully held our first drive-thru breakfast event so we thought we’d bring it back again to honor our veterans.”

Veteran Chip Stanizzo, who has worked at the site for 27 years, spent nearly nine years in the Navy.

“Thank you to all veterans, young and old, for making the commitment to defend our country,” Stanizzo said.

In addition to recognizing their veterans and participants, FBP would like to thank McDonald’s of Waverly for donating coffee for the drive-thru breakfast.

Cindi Remy, FBP Communications, left and Carrie Humble, FBP Human Resources, thank veterans and direct traffic to the drive-thru. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_IMG_1052_resized.jpg Cindi Remy, FBP Communications, left and Carrie Humble, FBP Human Resources, thank veterans and direct traffic to the drive-thru.