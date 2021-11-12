13 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 13 new cases on Friday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,831 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 26 more recoveries reported by ODH Friday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,282 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalization for Scioto County Friday so the total stays at 847 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,463 or 43.10% of the total population of the county (75,315).