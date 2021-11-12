FBP helps local roastery percolate new market

PORTSMOUTH—Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) and the Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio recently donated $20,000 to Lofts Coffee Company and Roastery, a business that has been brewing success since 2014.

This year, the Portsmouth-based coffee shop plans to automate the packaging process and sell single-serve pods filled with fresh-roasted specialty coffee through their website. Automating operations will help improve safety and increase efficiency.

Owner Terry Ockerman said their coffees are globally and ethically sourced through the Fair Trade market and he has direct relationships with many of the farmers.

“We pay farmers a premium so they have the resources to produce quality coffee and support their families and communities,” Ockerman said. “At the Lofts, we are committed to promoting an inclusive community focused on environmental sustainability one fresh cup at a time. We are using the single-serve pods that are 100% recyclable.”

Ockerman added that many store-bought pods sit in warehouses or shelves for weeks or months before they are even available to the consumer.

“We now have the unique opportunity to fill pods with our fresh-roasted specialty coffee and ship it directly to the consumer that day, combining convenience, freshness and sustainability.”

FBP Communications Director Jack Williams said it is all part of the plan to bring more jobs to the area.

“We are pleased to support a small business that is clearly growing in our area,” Williams said. “We appreciate their goals to improve safety and efficiency while providing a quality product and bringing more jobs to the area. FBP is proud to be part of economic development, community improvement, and, of course, a great cup of coffee.”

Their coffee can be purchased at www.Loftscoffeecompany.com or in their retail store at 842 Gallia Street in Portsmouth.

As part of Fluor-BWXT’s community commitment, significant economic investments are being made in the region through FBP’s partnership with JEDISO. The goal is to create and retain jobs for a sustainable and strong economy in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties. Since 2011, FBP has provided more than $4.4 million dollars in economic grants—creating and retaining approximately 2,500 jobs in Jackson, Pike, Ross and Scioto counties.

