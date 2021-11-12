Christopher Wilke to perform Sunday

PORTSMOUTH — The Southern Ohio Museum will host a Sunday Classics Concert featuring Cincinnati musician Christopher Wilke.

“This concert will be exceptionally enchanting”, says Executive Director Mark Chepp.

The concert includes pieces performed on guitar and the baroque lute, a 24-stringed medieval instrument.

Dr. Christopher Wilke has performed around the globe and recorded many CDs featuring his original compositions. The afternoon concert will be held in the Kricker Gallery, the main floor of the Museum. The vaulted ceilings and prominent columns offer the perfect setting for this captivating music.

A wine and cheese reception follows the concert and offers visitors a chance to speak with the musician. Galleries will be open.

The concert is sponsored by Bard and Jan Suverkrop and the Scioto Foundation. Tickets are available at the door; $8 general admission, $6 students, seniors, and museum members.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Chris-Wilke-B-lute-smaller.jpg