27 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 5 and returned 27 Public Indictments and five Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

SHAUNA F. BROUGHTON, 38, Homeless, 2 Counts Failure to Appear.

KENNETH V. BEARCE, 78, Minford, Ohio, 3 Counts Felonious Assault.

WILLIAM E. BLANTON, 52, Lucasville, Ohio, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

KAYLYN MARIE HAMMONDS, 23, Homeless, Theft and Telecommunications Fraud.

STEVEN E. HARMON, 48, Portsmouth, Ohio, Theft.

WILLIAM RUSSELL EVANS, 32, Union, Ohio, 2 Counts Breaking and Entering, Theft and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.

BILLY J. WRIGHT, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Petty Theft, Theft and Telecommunications Fraud.

COREY STEVEN COLEMAN, 42, Williamstown, Kentucky, Theft, 2 Counts Forgery and Insurance Fraud.

DANIEL B. WILLIAMS, 47, Otway, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Discharge of Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises.

SHANTAIL N. NEWTON, 34, Lucasville, Ohio, 2 Counts Felonious Assault and Tampering with Evidence.

JAMES P. WHITT, 45, Lucasville, Ohio, 3 Counts Non-Support of Dependents.

JEFFREY B. JONES, 58, Portsmouth, Ohio, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and Driving Under Suspension or in Violation of License Restriction.

TABITHA A. THROCKMORTON, 25, Hillsboro, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

WILLIAM E. BLANTON, 52, Lucasville, Ohio, Identity Fraud, Obstructing Official Business and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

WILLIAM S. HURON, 43, Maysville, Kentucky, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Cocaine and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

KELLY M. HARLOW, 28, Lucasville, Ohio, Possession of Cocaine and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

DAVID CALDWELL, 48, South Webster, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

AARON M. CRAWFORD, 39, South Shore, Kentucky, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound and OVI.

TRAVIS W. COLLINS, 31, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

BENJAMIN GILLIAM, 33, South Shore, Kentucky, Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

ALICIA M. BRIGGS, 35, Wheelersburg, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

PAUL R. BLEVINS, 46, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

GEORGE EDWIN WEBSTER, 47, Portsmouth, Ohio, Having Weapons while under Disability, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

JANET MICHELLE WEST, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Possessing Criminal Tools, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

KIMBERLY MAXIE, 46, New Boston, Ohio, Theft.

EDGAR J. KING, 45, Vanceburg, Kentucky, Theft.

SHANNON C. JOHNSTON, 43, Portsmouth, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

