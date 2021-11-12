SOMC working to restore servers

PORTSMOUTH — Appointments were canceled for a second day at Southern Ohio Medical Center (SOMC) due to a cyber-attack that was discovered Thursday.

According to a statement released by the hospital, an unauthorized third party gained access to SOMC’s computer servers in what appeared to be a targeted cyber-attack. SOMC sent out text messages and contacted patients with upcoming appointments Thursday, stating their appointments were canceled due to an emergency.

On Thursday evening SOMC released an update to patients and residents of Portsmouth sharing offices that would be closed Friday, November 12, citing the cyber-attack for the cause of the closures.

“Due to the continued system downtime, the following appointments are canceled for Friday, November 12. Affected appointments will be rescheduled once our systems are back up,” SOMC posted to their social media platforms.

Closings for Friday included the Medical Care Foundation Office, Medical imaging Outpatient, Career Services, Cardiovascular Testing, Cardiac Catheterization, Outpatient Surgery and Outpatient Physical and Occupational Rehab.

Due to the cyber-attack Thursday, SOMC diverted ambulance services from its Emergency Department to other hospitals.

“The SOMC Emergency Department is open for non-ambulance issues and the Family Health Centers are open for urgent care services,” SOMC posted Thursday evening.

On Friday, SOMC ended the diversion of ambulances and squads to its Emergency Department and stated the hospital is still working on restoring its servers.

“We are continuing to work towards resolving the issues related to the recent cyber attack on our systems. At this time, we are no longer diverting patients away from our Emergency Department. We ask that our patients and the community please remain patient as we work through this situation,,” SOMC posted on their social media platforms Friday afternoon.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1927, or by email at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com.

