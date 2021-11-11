Notre Dame Key Club up and running with new advisor

PORTSMOUTH — Notre Dame Schools has had a Key Club since 2008, but this year following one and one-half years during COVID-19, they are getting back to normal with a new advisor.

Charli (McClay) Montavon is ready to take the reigns of the club and is looking forward to what the club has planned for the future.

Montavon is a Northwest High School graduate and continued her education and graduated from Morehead State University with a veterinarian science and a biology degree. She teaches 7th & 8th grade General Science, Tenth Grade biology, and upper class of electives of either Anatomy, Physiology, or Zoology. This is the first time Notre Dame has taught Zoology.

Montavon was asked when she graduated from college, did she want to teach. She said, “My original plan was to become a veterinarian and Morehead has a very pronounced Vet Science program in undergrad. I went there and there was a program on campus called MSU Teach, it was designed for content majors like a strictly biology major or a strictly math major or chemistry major, anything like that and they teach them how to make a lesson plan, how to read standards, kinda like the bones of teaching, but we were never considered education majors. I joined the MSUTeach program there, which allowed me to graduate with my teaching license in undergrad for 7th through 12th grade in Biology and then I transferred that into Ohio, which is 7th through 12th Life Sciences. Notre Dame had a job opening and here I am.”

She continued, “I am very content and I’m very happy where I am. I do like teaching more than I had intended to, but both of my grandparents were teachers and several great aunts and uncles that were teachers, so it’s kind of there in me.”She humorously said about teaching, “Being in the classroom and teaching are two entirely different things.”

Montavon contained talking about the services the Key Club works on during the school year. She said in November, each grade is assigned a certain canned food to bring in for food baskets the 7th-grade stuffing, 8th-grade chicken broth, 9th- grade sweet potatoes, 10th-grade green beans, 11th-grade corn and 12th-grade canned fruit.

Then in December, it is 7th and 8th grade: baked beans, 9th and 10th grades chips, 11th and 12th grades canned fruit.

January – Warm socks, globes

February – Blankets

March – Shampoo, deodorant

April-Bar Soap, body wash, lotion

May – Kids’ t-shirts (toddler-teenager sizes)

Montavon said that people in the community can donate any of those items to them if they would like to be involved in a giving project.

Montavon said that they also have already completed helping with the Jeremy Burnside Run as a service project. “We helped by motivating the runners, by cheering people on, they played music and handed out water bottles.”

Montavon continued, “We have also done raising money for the elimination project. It’s a program that Kiwanis of Portsmouth helps to sponsor with Unicef. Where they pay for women and children in need, particularly tetanus shots, because neonatal tetanus is like80to 100% fatality rate case by case, but a tetanus shot is only about $2.50 globally. Our goal is to raise $250.00 by sometime in December to pay for 100 shots.”

Montavon talked some more about what they have been doing, “We participated in a program that Shawnee Kiwanis put on that was called, ‘Cool Kids Read’ to promote literacy in the second grade. Some of our members signed up to go read books to second graders and act it out and be goofy and promote that program. They really enjoyed that and want to do it again. We’ve been running concession stands for our sports and I’ve kind of been setting up a breakfast cart in the mornings, where we sell things for only a dollar and I’ll have Key Club members get about one and a half hours a day of service to run that for me and I use those funds to buy new science material.” She added that some of the members who are not able to drive yet have a hard time finding a ride to something, so with the younger kids, anything they can find to do during the school day that they can participate in helps them with their service time. “They really like the breakfast cart and they really like the concession stand because they can stay after school and they don’t have to get a ride anywhere.”

She talked about what a Key Club member needs for a school year, “We actually have a goal of each grade to come up with two original service projects on their own that we can try to implement this year. The minimum goal of Key Club is to get 25 hours in one school year and I think that gets them to where it’s a Key Club credit.” She did say that being new to the Key Club may not be exactly correct, but it is close to that. She added that each Kwannis Key Club has a representative from the actual Kwannis group and Todd Medley is the one that helps sponsor us or keep us going.

Montavon said that last year was probably the craziest year because not a lot of things happened and they were unable to go do some things that they would like to have done or had usually done. Montavon said the student in Key Club are very eager to do things and she had just had a few kids come in and ask, “Is there anything else we can do this week?”

Montavon concluded and said that Stegman said that last year a lot of people were giving her credit about the Key Club work, but she said, “It is truly the kids that do it. They are phenomenal!”

