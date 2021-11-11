19 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 19 new cases on Thursday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,818 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 23 more recoveries reported by ODH Thursday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,256 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Thursday bringing the total to 847 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,396 or 43.00% of the total population of the county (75,315).