Honoring Veterans: Free meals and specials for veterans

PORTSMOUTH — In honor of those who served the country restaurants locally and within the region will offer free meals and discounts this Veterans Day.

Several restaurants and vendors will offer free meals Thursday, Nov. 11 on Veterans Day to those who fought for and served the country. On Veterans Day veterans can visit participating locations with proof of service to receive a free meal. The Daily Times has compiled a list of restaurants offering specials to Veterans. Restaurants were confirmed by the Daily Times by reaching out to the local location or by a press release from the business.

Applebee’s — Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu on November 11.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on November 11. Dine-in only.

Buffalo Wild Wings — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout (online ordering excluded).

Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores on November 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

McDonald’s—Participating McDonald’s restaurants will offer a free breakfast combo meal to all veterans, with a valid military ID, on Thursday, Nov. 11 during breakfast hours.

Starbucks — Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores on November 11.

Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo on November 11 at participating locations from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.

For those willing to travel outside the Portsmouth area several other restaurants are offering free meals or specials.

Denny’s — Veterans and active military personnel get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam on November 11, from 5 a.m. to noon. Dine-in only.

Dunkin’ Donuts — On November 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations. Offer available in-store only.

Huddle House — Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter on November 11.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on November 11. Dine-in only.

O’Charley’s – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal when you dine in on November 11.

Outback Steakhouse— is giving military veterans and active personnel a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola product Thursday.

Texas Roadhouse — Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots on November 11, from 11am to 2pm. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.

