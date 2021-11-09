Q4 Guitar Ensemble coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts Nov. 23

PORTSMOUTH — The Q4 Guitar Ensemble is coming to the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

The Q4 Guitar Ensemble is made up of four guitarists of faculty and graduates of Marshall University, under the direction of Dr. Julio Alves, world-renowned Brazilian guitarist.

Tickets for the Q4 Guitar Ensemble are available online at www.vrcfa.com or at the McKinley Box Office in the VRCFA, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased via telephone call at (740) 351-3600. Tickets for the show are $15 for standard, $10 for seniors, and $10 for those 18 years of age and under. Handicap accessible seating is available upon request.

All COVID-19 health guidelines will be observed, including that all attendees must wear face masks indoors on SSU’s campus, regardless of their vaccination status. For more information on upcoming shows at the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts, visit www.vrcfa.com or call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.

