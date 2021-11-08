AAA: Gas prices climb in Ohio

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 13 cents higher this week at $3.310 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.310

Average price during the week of November 1, 2021 $3.183

Average price during the week of November 9, 2020 $2.059

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.359 Athens

$3.311 Chillicothe

$3.283 Columbiana

$3.341 East Liverpool

$3.295 Gallipolis

$3.294 Hillsboro

$3.303 Ironton

$3.353 Jackson

$3.320 Logan

$3.257 Marietta

$3.285 Portsmouth

$3.271 Steubenville

$3.345 Washington Court House

$3.318 Waverly

The price at the pump continued its slow climb, rising two cents on the week, with the national average for a gallon of gas hitting $3.42. This is the highest price since September 2014.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million barrels to 214.2 million barrels last week. However, gasoline demand rose from 9.32 million barrels per day to 9.5 million barrels per day. The slight increase in demand has contributed to price increases, while elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.46 to settle at $81.27. Although crude prices gained for the day due to a weakening dollar, crude prices mostly declined last week after EIA reported that total domestic crude supply increased by 3.3 million barrels to 434.1 million barrels last week. However, according to EIA’s data, the current storage level is approximately 10.4 percent lower than the same time the previous year. A tighter oil supply has helped to keep crude prices above $80 per barrel.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_N1203P69007C-1.jpg