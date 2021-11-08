What’s the buzz?

PORTSMOUTH — Extra, extra read all about it!

Students at Portsmouth Elementary School and facility, Beth Born, Portsmouth Elementary Principal and Ms. Dutton, the librarian, have started a school newspaper. Around 18 students came down to the office to get a photo and many of them talked about what they do for the paper and about articles they have written.

The newspaper, which can be viewed online, includes news-related articles, opinion pieces, and feature stories all about their school.

“We wanted to create a newspaper that was completely created and driven by our students and their interests and what they wanted to talk about,” Born said. “Our librarian, Ms. Dutton, actually gave them a whole list of topics that we could put in the newspaper and then our teachers talked to the students about what they could contribute and that’s where this all came from.”

Born shared the school newspaper has photographers, writers and artists. The paper also has students who review video games and share fun stories.

“There are lots of real-life activities for the kids to create this newspaper. Our town (Three Town) in the 3rd grade had interviews for different jobs, a couple of students applied to be photographers for the newspaper there,” Born said.

“I just like writing stuff,” Jhourni Bendolph said about participating with the newspaper. “I wrote about Three Town, which is here in the 3rd-grade area of the school.”

Maddison Vetter and Karson Bell said that they put in a recipe for Applesauce Delight and then they made the recipe and they both said they liked doing that very much.

“I got an article in the paper, where I was selling a bunch of stuff and donating the money to charities,” Ramsie Lewis said,

Sophia Williams said, “I have an article in the newspaper about being a girl and playing football. It talks about how I feel on the field and how the boys react. They (the boys) didn’t want me there at first, but now I’m just part of the team.”

“I am a photographer for Three Town in the third-grade hallway and I’ve gone to PCS board meetings and City Council meetings to take photos,” Davia Parker said. “It was kind of scary.”

Riley Derifield and Ava Ehrhart said that they did articles about the teachers and the staff at the school.

Skaylin Mays said that she, Caitlyn Galloway and Sofia Morales wrote an article about why they wanted locks on their lockers. They said that they thought that someone might listen and try to change the current policy. One of them said, “When I got in 6th Grade, I thought that my locker would be my safe spot to keep my things in and not have anyone touch it, but now I know people are just gonna break in and touch my things.”

Reagan Bowling and Salem Allen typed and placed an article in the newspaper about a foreign exchange student in their class.

“We made her out of just random things and named her Jakariah Massoui and she’s like our foreign exchange student and she inspires us. She is not real, and we said she was not from here but from Walkatoui. Our teacher brought some things in we gave her nails and fake eyelashes,” Bowling and Allen said. “We wrote about her inspiring us and how we wanted to inspire her about our ways.”

The paper will be an ongoing project that will allow students to contribute articles and experience different jobs throughout the year.

The Portsmouth Elementary School Newspaper Staff: Back Row-Right to Left: Jozie Austin, Reagan Bowling, Skaylin Mays, Sophia Williams, Second Row- Right to Left: Salem Allen, Avalei Ehrhart, Riley Derifield, Caitlyn Galloway, Sofia Morales Third Row – Right to Left: Hunter Stewart, Ramsie Lewis Front Row- Right to Left: Aryanna Lilje, Amirria Taylor, Jhourni Bendolph, Jiya Patel, Davia Parker https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_PES-NEWS.jpg The Portsmouth Elementary School Newspaper Staff: Back Row-Right to Left: Jozie Austin, Reagan Bowling, Skaylin Mays, Sophia Williams, Second Row- Right to Left: Salem Allen, Avalei Ehrhart, Riley Derifield, Caitlyn Galloway, Sofia Morales Third Row – Right to Left: Hunter Stewart, Ramsie Lewis Front Row- Right to Left: Aryanna Lilje, Amirria Taylor, Jhourni Bendolph, Jiya Patel, Davia Parker

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740)353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

