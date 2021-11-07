SOMC offering COVID vaccines to children as young as five

SCIOTO — Southern Ohio Medical Center will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five on Monday, November 8. These vaccines will be provided at the following locations:

· SOMC Eastern Family Practice

· SOMC Northwest Family Practice

· SOMC Pediatric Associates (Main Campus)

· SOMC West Family Health Center

· SOMC West Union Pediatrics

· SOMC Western Family Practice

Parents can schedule an appointment for their children by calling 740-356-CARE. However, walk-in appointments are also available at each location during specified times.

Walk-in appointments will also be offered at SOMC Pediatric Associates on Monday, November 8, and Wednesday, November 10 from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. Walk-ins will again be available at this location on Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m. until noon.

Walk-in appointments will also be available from Monday, November 8 to Friday, November 12 from 2-4pm at the following locations:

· SOMC Eastern Family Practice

· SOMC Northwest Family Practice

· SOMC Western Family Practice

· SOMC West Union Pediatrics

SOMC Waverly Family Health Center will offer walk-in vaccines Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 1- 4 p.m.

Children between the ages of 7 and 11 – who can sit independently for the vaccine – also have the option of receiving their COVID vaccine without an appointment at SOMC’s Community Pharmacies.