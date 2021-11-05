Multi-Use Path officially open to the public

PORTSMOUTH – After more than four years of planning and construction, the Front Street multi-use path is officially open to the public.

A ribbon cutting was held prior to last Wednesday’s Business After Hours event. Representatives from the city government, the Ohio Department of Transportation, Shawnee State University, Connex, Portsmouth Murals Inc., and Main Street Portsmouth came together to celebrate the grand opening. Senator from Senator Sherrod Brown and Representatives Terry Johnson and Brad Wenstrup were also in attendance.

Wendi Waugh, President of Connex, kicked off the festivities by holding up an article published in 2014 that stated ‘no clear and easy path exists for health conscience outdoor enthusiasts who want to take in the sights of the City while walking, running, or cycling.’

“Today, that changes!” exclaimed Waugh.

“This path goes all the way through campus,” explained Shawnee State President Jeff Bauer. “We are so pleased that Shawnee State is connected with this pathway that leads all the way down the murals to Alexandria Point Park. It’s going to be a great asset to the community.”

The path was made possible because of large grants from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). Matt McGuire, Public Information Officer for ODOT was also in attendance to congratulate the City on the completion of the project.

“Across Ohio, we are seeing an increase in people choosing to walk and bike as forms of transportation,” explained McGuire. “This growing trend carries benefits in both health and economics. But just as important is safety – ODOT has increased its focus on safety for these folks. And this project is an excellent example of that. It’s also been exemplary of what public collaboration can accomplish.”

Before dozens of bikers and walkers took their first journey down the path, City Manager Sam Sutherland took the podium.

“I’m proud of this,” said Sutherland. “This project has been going on since 2017. If I’m not mistaken, it’s cost nearly $900,000 in total to get this completed. And we are so happy it’s here for the community.”

According to city officials, the path will be used to lure more businesses (and tourists) to the Boneyfiddle region and to help further connect Shawnee State University and its students to the downtown.

By Derrick C. Parker For The Daily Times

