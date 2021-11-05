Wheelersburg Jr. High Wins Quiz Bowl Tournament

NEW BOSTON — Seventh and 8th Grade students from 10 local Junior High schools participated in the 2021 ESC Jr. High Quiz Bowl Tournament at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, in New Boston, Wednesday, November 3.

Participating schools included Clay, East, Green, Minford, New Boston, Northwest, Notre Dame, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg.

The Wheelersburg Jr. High Team, led by Coach Heather Mullins, won the Championship, with the Runner-Up title going to the Portsmouth West Jr. High Team, led by Coaches Miranda Pauley and Erin Ballengee.

“My students worked very hard in practices leading up to the competition. They worked well together and learned a lot from each other’s strengths. I’m extremely proud of each one of them” Coach Mullins said of her Wheelersburg team.

Each team played two matches to determine which two teams would advance to the Championship Round. The matches include questions in six categories including Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Fine Arts and Religion/Mythology. There is also a 12 question Alphabet Round in which all answers begin with the same letter. The matches conclude with a Lightning Round where students buzz in to answer questions from a wide variety of topics.

“Due to COVID-19, this year we did not allow spectators but the students did a great job and seemed to enjoy the challenge of competing against other schools’ teams. As always, I was impressed with the students’ knowledge and ability to think on their feet during competition,” said Sharee Price, ESC Gifted Services coordinator and coordinator of the event.

Wheelersburg Jr. High Quiz Bowl Champions 2021 Back Row (left to right): Cooper Heimbach, Nick Slyvia, Van Lauderback, Elijah Brown, Brady Schomburg Front Row (left to right): Kody Evans, Lorelai Bentley-Cuan, Brody DeHart, Coach Heather Mullins

Portsmouth West Jr. High Quiz Bowl Runners-Up 2021 Back Row (left to right): Coach Miranda Pauley, Charlie Pollitt, Max Bell, Logan Ralstin Front Row (left to right): Ethan Doughman, Eron Biggs, Lorelei Carver, Rihanna Henderso

