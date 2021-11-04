Posted on by

Scioto County’s Most Wanted

,

Staff report

<strong>Jerry Franklin</strong> Aggravated possession of drugs Possessing drug abuse instruments Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Jerry Franklin Aggravated possession of drugs Possessing drug abuse instruments Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of a fentanyl-related compound


Dustin W Gash Aggravated possession of drugs x2 Domestic violence Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of marijuana


Amy J. Colley Aggravated possession of drugs


Johnny r. Fields Grand theft of a motor vehicle Grand theft of a motor vehicle Passing bad checks Passing bad checks


Larry B McNamer Tampering with evidence Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility Possession of drugs


Lemar D McKenzie Jr. Trafficking in heroin Possession of heroin Obstructing official business Resisting arrest


Kimbelry Boyles Aggravated possession of drugs w/ forfeiture specification Possessing criminal tools Failure to appear


Paul Kayser Aggravated possession of drugs Failed to appear for probation


Keith Mosley Possession of a fentanyl related compound Possession of drugs Possessing criminal tools Possessing drug abuse instruments Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia


Robert W. Wilson Aggravated possession of drugs Possessing drug abuse instruments Criminal trespass Probation violation


Jerry Franklin

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possessing drug abuse instruments

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Dustin W Gash

Aggravated possession of drugs x2

Domestic violence

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Amy J. Colley

Aggravated possession of drugs

Johnny r. Fields

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Passing bad checks

Passing bad checks

Larry B McNamer

Tampering with evidence

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility

Possession of drugs

Lemar D McKenzie Jr.

Trafficking in heroin

Possession of heroin

Obstructing official business

Resisting arrest

Kimbelry Boyles

Aggravated possession of drugs w/ forfeiture specification

Possessing criminal tools

Failure to appear

Paul Kayser

Aggravated possession of drugs

Failed to appear for probation

Keith Mosley

Possession of a fentanyl related compound

Possession of drugs

Possessing criminal tools

Possessing drug abuse instruments

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert W. Wilson

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possessing drug abuse instruments

Criminal trespass

Probation violation

If you have any information on their whereabouts please contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 355-8277. Tips can be anonymous.

Jerry Franklin Aggravated possession of drugs Possessing drug abuse instruments Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Jerry-Franklin.jpegJerry Franklin Aggravated possession of drugs Possessing drug abuse instruments Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Aggravated possession of drugs Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Dustin W Gash Aggravated possession of drugs x2 Domestic violence Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of marijuana
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Dustin-Gash.jpegDustin W Gash Aggravated possession of drugs x2 Domestic violence Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia Possession of marijuana

Amy J. Colley Aggravated possession of drugs
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Amy-Colley.jpegAmy J. Colley Aggravated possession of drugs

Johnny r. Fields Grand theft of a motor vehicle Grand theft of a motor vehicle Passing bad checks Passing bad checks
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Johnny-Fields.jpegJohnny r. Fields Grand theft of a motor vehicle Grand theft of a motor vehicle Passing bad checks Passing bad checks

Larry B McNamer Tampering with evidence Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility Possession of drugs
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Larry-B-McNamer.jpegLarry B McNamer Tampering with evidence Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility Possession of drugs

Lemar D McKenzie Jr. Trafficking in heroin Possession of heroin Obstructing official business Resisting arrest
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Lemar-McKenzie-Jr..jpegLemar D McKenzie Jr. Trafficking in heroin Possession of heroin Obstructing official business Resisting arrest

Kimbelry Boyles Aggravated possession of drugs w/ forfeiture specification Possessing criminal tools Failure to appear
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Kimberly-Boyles.jpegKimbelry Boyles Aggravated possession of drugs w/ forfeiture specification Possessing criminal tools Failure to appear

Paul Kayser Aggravated possession of drugs Failed to appear for probation
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Paul-A-Kayser.jpegPaul Kayser Aggravated possession of drugs Failed to appear for probation

Keith Mosley Possession of a fentanyl related compound Possession of drugs Possessing criminal tools Possessing drug abuse instruments Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Keith-Mosley.jpegKeith Mosley Possession of a fentanyl related compound Possession of drugs Possessing criminal tools Possessing drug abuse instruments Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert W. Wilson Aggravated possession of drugs Possessing drug abuse instruments Criminal trespass Probation violation
https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_Robert-W.-Wilson.jpegRobert W. Wilson Aggravated possession of drugs Possessing drug abuse instruments Criminal trespass Probation violation

Staff report