Scioto County’s Most Wanted

Jerry Franklin

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possessing drug abuse instruments

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possession of a fentanyl-related compound

Dustin W Gash

Aggravated possession of drugs x2

Domestic violence

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Amy J. Colley

Aggravated possession of drugs

Johnny r. Fields

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Grand theft of a motor vehicle

Passing bad checks

Passing bad checks

Larry B McNamer

Tampering with evidence

Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility

Possession of drugs

Lemar D McKenzie Jr.

Trafficking in heroin

Possession of heroin

Obstructing official business

Resisting arrest

Kimbelry Boyles

Aggravated possession of drugs w/ forfeiture specification

Possessing criminal tools

Failure to appear

Paul Kayser

Aggravated possession of drugs

Failed to appear for probation

Keith Mosley

Possession of a fentanyl related compound

Possession of drugs

Possessing criminal tools

Possessing drug abuse instruments

Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia

Robert W. Wilson

Aggravated possession of drugs

Possessing drug abuse instruments

Criminal trespass

Probation violation

If you have any information on their whereabouts please contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 355-8277. Tips can be anonymous.

