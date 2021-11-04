Scioto County’s Most Wanted

Jerry Franklin
Aggravated possession of drugs
Possessing drug abuse instruments
Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Aggravated possession of drugs
Possession of a fentanyl-related compound
Dustin W Gash
Aggravated possession of drugs x2
Domestic violence
Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Possession of marijuana
Amy J. Colley
Aggravated possession of drugs
Johnny r. Fields
Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Grand theft of a motor vehicle
Passing bad checks
Passing bad checks
Larry B McNamer
Tampering with evidence
Illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse into a detention facility
Possession of drugs
Lemar D McKenzie Jr.
Trafficking in heroin
Possession of heroin
Obstructing official business
Resisting arrest
Kimbelry Boyles
Aggravated possession of drugs w/ forfeiture specification
Possessing criminal tools
Failure to appear
Paul Kayser
Aggravated possession of drugs
Failed to appear for probation
Keith Mosley
Possession of a fentanyl related compound
Possession of drugs
Possessing criminal tools
Possessing drug abuse instruments
Illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia
Robert W. Wilson
Aggravated possession of drugs
Possessing drug abuse instruments
Criminal trespass
Probation violation
If you have any information on their whereabouts please contact the Scioto County Sheriff’s Department at (740) 355-8277. Tips can be anonymous.