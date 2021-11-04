25 indictments handed down

SCIOTO — Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 29 and returned 25 Public Indictments and three Secret Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

OSHANYA V. SPENCER, 43, South Point, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

ELISHA D. SPENCER, 18, South Point, Ohio, Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, Trafficking in Cocaine, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of Drugs, Possession of Marihuana and Possession of Cocaine.

MINDY SUE BROWN, 34, Huntington, West Virginia, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

PRESTON LAMONT CURRY, 44, Huntington, West Virginia, Tampering with Evidence and Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

NIKOLAS SEBASTIAN DURBIN, 21, Monroe, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

JALON MONTGOMERY WITHERSPOON, 23, Monroe, Michigan, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

TYLER ALLEN DONEFF, 24, Huntington, West Virginia, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in Marihuana and Possession of Marihuana.

WANDA L. HOWARD, 55, McDermott, Ohio, 2 Counts Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Cocaine, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

BILLY T. KINGERY, 44, Lucasville, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

WILLIAM D. CLEVENGER, 41, McDermott, Ohio, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

JOSEPH L. HAGLER, 41, Lucasville, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Heroin and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

HALEY J. MANBEAVERS, 33, Waverly, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of Heroin and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

BETH A. JOHNSON, 30, Lucasville, Ohio, Possession of Heroin and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

MATTHEW S. MARCUM, 36, Portsmouth, Ohio, Failure to Register.

ASHLEY ENZ, 36, Otway, Ohio, Burglary, Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility and Attempted Escape.

JORDAN DOUGLAS MILLER, 30, Piketon, Ohio, Possession of Heroin.

ROBERT MAGAW, 41, New Boston, Ohio, Domestic Violence.

MADELYNN LEESON, 18, Chillicothe, Ohio, Receiving Stolen Property.

RYAN MICHAEL CORIELL, 44, Portsmouth, Ohio, Criminal Damaging or Endangering and Trespass in a Habitation

TOMMY JUSTICE, 51, Portsmouth, Ohio, Violating a Protection Order.

SHANA L. PARKER, 27, Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Heroin, Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments and Illegal Use or Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

AMANDA M. NICHOLS, 39, Portsmouth, Ohio, Tampering with Evidence, Aggravated Possession of Drugs, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of Drugs and Possession of Heroin.

BRANDI C. BERNARD, 47, West Portsmouth, Ohio, Aggravated Possession of Drugs.

TIMOTHY ALAN PITCHFORD, 42, Portsmouth, Ohio, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

NIKITA MARIE BOYD, 28, Felonious Assault, 2 Counts Tampering with Evidence, Having Weapons while under Disability, Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, Possessing Criminal Tools, Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, Possession of a Controlled Substance Analog and Possessing Drug Abuse Instruments.

