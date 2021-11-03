Sandlin wins 5th Ward City Council

PORTSMOUTH — As crowds filled the courthouse during the election, Joey Sandlin was announced the winner of the 5th Ward City Council Member.

Sandlin ran against current councilmember, Edwin Martell, who was a write-in.

“I got to meet a lot of fantastic people in the 5th Ward from going door to door and asking for their vote and support and I am very very thankful for the support and trust they have given me to be their City Council Member,” said Sandlin.

Sandlin said he decided to run after watching the city council meetings in 2020.

“I saw that the council was talking about a lot of different things and things I felt like was not the business of the City Council,” said Sandlin. “My campaign slogan has been that the business of the City Council is to do the cities business.”

Sandlin feels the focus should be on stability and responsibility, new roads, functioning sewers, clean drinking water, and pro-business.

“One point in particular that fired me up to run was City Council spent a large amount of time trying to pass a proclamation on decriminalization of marijuana and I feel like no matter where you stand on marijuana, it was a waste of time for City Council because we just have so many other pressing and serious problems,” said Sandlin.

With this being Sandlin’s first election, he said he did not know what to expect.

“It was an emotional roller coaster and I really didn’t know how it was going to all turnout,” said Sandlin. “I have respect for Councilman Martell so I didn’t know how it was all going to shake out because there’s obviously people supporting him and then people would come up to me and say you knocked on my door or you are my guy so I really didn’t know.”

Sandlin said he is very thankful for everyone who supported him through his campaign.

“I am humbled and very thankful they are giving me the opportunity to serve the 5th Ward and to serve the entire city of Portsmouth as the next 5th Ward council member,” said Sandlin. “I look forward to working with the council to move the city forward in a more focused way, pro-business, infrastructure, and a strong support for police and fire.”

Edwin Martell was unavailable to make a comment.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

