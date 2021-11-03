8 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported eight new cases on Wednesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,658 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 15 more recoveries reported by ODH Wednesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,114 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Wednesday so the total stays at 838 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,097 or 42.61% of the total population of the county (75,315).