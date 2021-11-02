Posted on by

2021 Scioto County General Election Results


Staff report


SCIOTO —Unofficial 2021 general election results

RACE: Municipal Court Judge, to elect 1:

Steve Mowery – 6,995

RACE: New Boston Council Member, to elect 2:

Mike Meehan – 69

Ryan Ottney – 59

RACE: Council Member of Rarden, to elect 4:

James Estep -24

Roger Mcallister –

Larry J. Windle – 23

RACE: Council Member of South Webster, to elect 4:

Ed litteral – 61

Brandon Shamhart -60

Russell D. Slone Jr. – 46

RACE: Bloom Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Daune Hagen – 161

Ron Kanouse – 155

RACE: Brush Creek Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Steve Brown – 60

Darren Webb – 65

RACE: Clay Twp Trustee, to elect 1:

Justin R. Horsley – 557

RACE: Clay Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Tim Erwin- 192

Tim Hines – 405

Darren Oliver -226

Tony Whitt -540

RACE: Green Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Jamey Bailey – 211

Roger Collett – 363

Aldine Gaspers – 259

Steve Ruggles- 379

RACE: Harrison Twp Trustee, to elect 1:

Todd Cron -121

Steven Jarrell -78

Robert Lee Raby -183

Tyler Seibert -378

RACE: Harrison Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Alan Brisker -176

Brian Seth Caudill – 223

James Ray Fyffe – 193

Charles W. Parker -42

Calvin Seibert -332

Greg Tackett 396

RACE: Jefferson Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Donald E. Buckle -289

Earl Canter -271

RACE: Madison Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Bobby Burchett – 125

Steven Noel -302

Chris Rase -424

Roy Twinam–163

Leroy A. Wells- 97

Tim Wheeler -422

RACE: Morgan Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Terry Altman -123

Dave Jenkins -122

Russ Montgomery-146

Brad Phipps -125

RACE: Nile Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Mike Journey – 242

Craig J. Opperman -217

Matt Reiser -310

RACE: Porter Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Dennis DeCamp -652

Dave Hanzel -184

Kent A. Madden -586

Trevor Miller -219

David Prater -597

RACE: Rarden Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Clayton Miller -90

Frank Williams -86

RACE: Rarden Twp Fiscal Officer, to elect 1:

Jackie Kessler -53

Dixie Kirker -51

RACE: Rush Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Phil LaJoye -237

Eric Lutz -314

Jarrod Montavon-156

Danny Wheelersburg- 262

RACE: Union Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

David Eichenlaub -143

Brian Howell -159

Sam Nickles -101

RACE: Valley Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Shannon Horton -176

Steve Howard -272

David See -218

Randall Spriggs -278

RACE: Vernon Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Adam Riggs – 106

Marc Charles -150

RACE: Washington Twp Trustee, to elect 2:

Scott Bauer -392

Ross Hamilton -197

Michael Jordan -157

Jim McGraw -369

RACE: Bloom School District, to elect 3:

Timothy Horner – 283

Charles L. Queen – 280

Brandi Rose Zimmerman – 267

RACE: Clay School District, to elect 3:

Jason R. Bailey – 497

Donald E. Caseman Jr. – 493

Craig Gilliland – 488

RACE: Eastern School District, to elect 3:

Mickey L Atkins – 68

Brad Bapst – 59

Mike Rowe – 56

RACE: Green School District, to elect 3:

Sandra D. Cherry – 386

Rusty Gleim – 439

Write-In – 1

Unresolved Write-in -70

RACE: Minford School District, to elect 3:

Tehra Clevenger – 763

Craig Conkel – 686

Matthew Knore – 699

Shane Mougey – 816

Joe Stockham – 684

RACE: New Boston School District, to elect 3:

Elaine Newberry Evans – 69

Adam Kurtz – 62

Melissa Maple-Williams – 61

RACE: Northwest School District, to elect 3:

Dana Jenkins – 821

Jason Taylor – 764

RACE: Portsmouth City School District, to elect 2:

Barbara Borden-Gibson – 1,171

David Huffman – 1,235

RACE: Scioto Valley School District, to elect 3:

Brian Fuller – 0

Aaron Basil Lapp – 0

Brandon A. Moore – 0

Darrell W. Reno – 1

Wayne Smith – 0

RACE: Valley School District, to elect 2:

Donald Jeremy Buckle – 552

Richard Duncan – 352

Philip Shephard – 517

RACE: Washington Nile School District, to elect 2:

Alex J. Bloomfield – 780

Mike Cole – 717

RACE: Wheelersburg School District, to elect 3:

Amy Defoe – 741

Jonathan Eaton – 817

Matt Miller – 872

RACE:Pike County Educational Service Center, to elect 2:

Jan L. Leeth – 4

Timothy R. Williams – 58

RACE: South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, to elect 3:

Mike Canter – 4,519

Lowell Howard – 4,533

Write-In. – 8

Unresolved Write-in -373

RACE: 1st Ward Council Member, to elect 1:

Sean Dunne – 177

RACE: 3rd Ward Council Member, to elect 1:

Andy Cole – 383

Gary Jenkins – 252

write-in 0

Unresolved Write-in-7

RACE: 5th Ward Council Member, to elect 1:

Joey Sandlin – 233

Write-in Edwin Martell – 32

unresolved write-in 168

RACE: Portsmouth clean energy levy

Yes- 816

No- 842

RACE: Scioto County unincorporated electric aggregation levy

Yes- 2,804

No- 3,902

RACE: Scioto County unincorporated gas aggregation levy

Yes- 2,866

No- 3,804

RACE: Scioto County Senior Services renewal Levy

Yes- 6,684

No- 2,955

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_BallotCheckmarkC1611_V_v_C_Y-5.jpg

Staff report