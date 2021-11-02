2021 Scioto County General Election Results

SCIOTO —Unofficial 2021 general election results
RACE: Municipal Court Judge, to elect 1:
Steve Mowery – 6,995
RACE: New Boston Council Member, to elect 2:
Mike Meehan – 69
Ryan Ottney – 59
RACE: Council Member of Rarden, to elect 4:
James Estep -24
Roger Mcallister –
Larry J. Windle – 23
RACE: Council Member of South Webster, to elect 4:
Ed litteral – 61
Brandon Shamhart -60
Russell D. Slone Jr. – 46
RACE: Bloom Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Daune Hagen – 161
Ron Kanouse – 155
RACE: Brush Creek Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Steve Brown – 60
Darren Webb – 65
RACE: Clay Twp Trustee, to elect 1:
Justin R. Horsley – 557
RACE: Clay Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Tim Erwin- 192
Tim Hines – 405
Darren Oliver -226
Tony Whitt -540
RACE: Green Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Jamey Bailey – 211
Roger Collett – 363
Aldine Gaspers – 259
Steve Ruggles- 379
RACE: Harrison Twp Trustee, to elect 1:
Todd Cron -121
Steven Jarrell -78
Robert Lee Raby -183
Tyler Seibert -378
RACE: Harrison Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Alan Brisker -176
Brian Seth Caudill – 223
James Ray Fyffe – 193
Charles W. Parker -42
Calvin Seibert -332
Greg Tackett 396
RACE: Jefferson Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Donald E. Buckle -289
Earl Canter -271
RACE: Madison Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Bobby Burchett – 125
Steven Noel -302
Chris Rase -424
Roy Twinam–163
Leroy A. Wells- 97
Tim Wheeler -422
RACE: Morgan Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Terry Altman -123
Dave Jenkins -122
Russ Montgomery-146
Brad Phipps -125
RACE: Nile Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Mike Journey – 242
Craig J. Opperman -217
Matt Reiser -310
RACE: Porter Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Dennis DeCamp -652
Dave Hanzel -184
Kent A. Madden -586
Trevor Miller -219
David Prater -597
RACE: Rarden Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Clayton Miller -90
Frank Williams -86
RACE: Rarden Twp Fiscal Officer, to elect 1:
Jackie Kessler -53
Dixie Kirker -51
RACE: Rush Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Phil LaJoye -237
Eric Lutz -314
Jarrod Montavon-156
Danny Wheelersburg- 262
RACE: Union Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
David Eichenlaub -143
Brian Howell -159
Sam Nickles -101
RACE: Valley Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Shannon Horton -176
Steve Howard -272
David See -218
Randall Spriggs -278
RACE: Vernon Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Adam Riggs – 106
Marc Charles -150
RACE: Washington Twp Trustee, to elect 2:
Scott Bauer -392
Ross Hamilton -197
Michael Jordan -157
Jim McGraw -369
RACE: Bloom School District, to elect 3:
Timothy Horner – 283
Charles L. Queen – 280
Brandi Rose Zimmerman – 267
RACE: Clay School District, to elect 3:
Jason R. Bailey – 497
Donald E. Caseman Jr. – 493
Craig Gilliland – 488
RACE: Eastern School District, to elect 3:
Mickey L Atkins – 68
Brad Bapst – 59
Mike Rowe – 56
RACE: Green School District, to elect 3:
Sandra D. Cherry – 386
Rusty Gleim – 439
Write-In – 1
Unresolved Write-in -70
RACE: Minford School District, to elect 3:
Tehra Clevenger – 763
Craig Conkel – 686
Matthew Knore – 699
Shane Mougey – 816
Joe Stockham – 684
RACE: New Boston School District, to elect 3:
Elaine Newberry Evans – 69
Adam Kurtz – 62
Melissa Maple-Williams – 61
RACE: Northwest School District, to elect 3:
Dana Jenkins – 821
Jason Taylor – 764
RACE: Portsmouth City School District, to elect 2:
Barbara Borden-Gibson – 1,171
David Huffman – 1,235
RACE: Scioto Valley School District, to elect 3:
Brian Fuller – 0
Aaron Basil Lapp – 0
Brandon A. Moore – 0
Darrell W. Reno – 1
Wayne Smith – 0
RACE: Valley School District, to elect 2:
Donald Jeremy Buckle – 552
Richard Duncan – 352
Philip Shephard – 517
RACE: Washington Nile School District, to elect 2:
Alex J. Bloomfield – 780
Mike Cole – 717
RACE: Wheelersburg School District, to elect 3:
Amy Defoe – 741
Jonathan Eaton – 817
Matt Miller – 872
RACE:Pike County Educational Service Center, to elect 2:
Jan L. Leeth – 4
Timothy R. Williams – 58
RACE: South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, to elect 3:
Mike Canter – 4,519
Lowell Howard – 4,533
Write-In. – 8
Unresolved Write-in -373
RACE: 1st Ward Council Member, to elect 1:
Sean Dunne – 177
RACE: 3rd Ward Council Member, to elect 1:
Andy Cole – 383
Gary Jenkins – 252
write-in 0
Unresolved Write-in-7
RACE: 5th Ward Council Member, to elect 1:
Joey Sandlin – 233
Write-in Edwin Martell – 32
unresolved write-in 168
RACE: Portsmouth clean energy levy
Yes- 816
No- 842
RACE: Scioto County unincorporated electric aggregation levy
Yes- 2,804
No- 3,902
RACE: Scioto County unincorporated gas aggregation levy
Yes- 2,866
No- 3,804
RACE: Scioto County Senior Services renewal Levy
Yes- 6,684
No- 2,955