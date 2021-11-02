2 deaths; 31 new cases reported Tuesday

SCIOTO — The Scioto County and Portsmouth City Health Department has confirmed two additional local deaths in connection with the COVID-19 virus.

The victims are a 54-year-old female that died on October 22 and a 73-year-old male that died on October 27.

The deaths bring the total to 169 local residents that have passed in conjunction with the virus. COVID-19 was a contributing factor in their deaths, however, it does not preclude the existence of co-morbidities that may or may not have also contributed to their death.

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 31 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,650 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 31 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,099 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported no additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday so the total stays at 838 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,067 or 42.57% of the total population of the county (75,315).