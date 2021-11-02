Grant funding to expand 14th Street Community Center

PORTSMOUTH — During the Oct. 28 meeting of the Board of Scioto County Commissioners, the commissioners voted to appropriate grant funding to the 14th Street Community Center (FSCC).

“Nothing has been done to the center since it was originally built,” said Bryan Davis, Scioto County Commissioner.

Davis said Drew Carter, FSCC Board President, reached out to him a few months ago to see if they would be interested in looking into doing an addition on the Community Center.

“We started looking into how we could do an addition and got in contact with THSD Architects and Drew who came up with a plan the economical way,” said Davis. “We’re going to be able to utilize the American Rescue Act money and we are going to get it built.

American Rescue Act money was used to build the Pump Track and Children’s Museum as well.

This grant will cover the cost to build on an addition to the current center and add 240 bleacher seats to the gymnasium. The center has no bleachers currently.

“We’re really happy to be a part of that,” said Davis. “We already called the architect and said it’s time to move on it and they are going to start working on the bid documents so we can bid out to have that built.”

This will facilitate the use of the gym for tournaments and other family gatherings.

“They feed people there whether it’s children or seniors, they do a lot of educational programs there, they do the summer outreach program, so it’s really a wonderful location for families, especially in the north end community but a lot of families utilize the services there,” said Davis.

Drew Carter said the building is used for many things such as a free GED Program, a facility for families who have lost someone who does not have life insurance, tutoring lessons, Spanish classes and other nonprofits use the building to host events.

“In the summertime, we offer the outreach program which is free for anyone in the county to participate in,” said Carter. “Within that program, we offer coding classes, horseback riding, swimming, and with a lot of parents not being able to afford daycare we get a lot of kids throughout the county.”

The approximate cost of the project will be $225,174.00.

“It’s a blessing to have people in our community such as Bryan Davis and our Scioto County Commissioners who take interest and invest in generational projects,” said Carter. “When we’re long gone projects such as the FSCC Gymnasium Expansion will benefit the greater Portsmouth area and all of Scioto County.”

Carter feels the new addition will allow for them to continue to provide free services to the community.

“With COVID-19 and opioid crisis, our team has been working tirelessly around the clock to make sure our kids are safe and have the resources they need to succeed,” said Carter. “This has been a labor of love for myself personally and I’m excited to see the opportunities this expansion will give the FSCC and Scioto County community for years to come.”

Davis said he feels the additions will benefit the center greatly and will bring families together.

“We would like to thank Drew Carter, the 14th Street Community Center staff, and THSD Architects for their help,” said Davis.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved