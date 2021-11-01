Drug and weapons recovered at a Scioto County home

PORTSMOUTH — Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman and Chief Debby Brewer stated on October 28, 2021, Detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department assisted the Ohio Adult Parole Authority on a home visit at the residence of Crystal Collier. The residence is located at 2030 SR 139 Portsmouth, Ohio.

A search of Collier’s backpack was conducted by parole officers. Inside the backpack parole officers located two handguns, one of which was loaded, and clear baggies of suspected Methamphetamine. Additionally, parole officers located a black lockbox, which was locked. Collier was arrested by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority.

Detectives from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Portsmouth Police Department seized the backpack and its contents for possible criminal charges. Detectives obtained a search warrant for the lockbox. Detectives located 33 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, digital scales, and other drug paraphernalia within the lockbox.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer advise that the case will be forwarded to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Scioto County Grand Jury.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Chief Brewer request anyone wishing to leave drug information for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force, to phone the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656 or email drugs@sciotocountysheriff.com. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

