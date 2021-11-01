Know before you vote

SCIOTO — Scioto County voters will have their chance to select their candidates for local representatives Tuesday, Nov. 2. To determine your polling location, voters can enter their address on the Scioto County Board of Elections website under the “Polling Place Search” tab. The polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

What should I bring and not bring with me to the polls?

According to the Ohio Secretary of State website, there are multiple accepted forms of identification to vote including a photo ID such as an Ohio driver’s license, military ID, utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck.

Under state law, voters and election officials are not permitted to wear attire and pass-out literature advocating for or against a political party, candidate, or issue.

If a voter were to refuse to remove or cover-up their paraphernalia, however, they can still cast their vote but will be reported to the board of elections.

Below is a list of local races throughout Scioto County generated on the SCBOE website. Names are in alphabetical order per race.

Municipal Court Judge, to elect 1: Steve Mowery

New Boston Council Member, to elect 2: Mike Meehan and Ryan Ottney

Council Member of Rarden, to elect 4: James Estep, Roger Mcallister, and Larry J. Windle

Council Member of South Webster, to elect 4: Ed literal, Brandon Shamhart, and Russell D. Slone Jr.

Bloom Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Daune Hagen and Ron Kanouse

Brush Creek TWP Trustee, to elect 2: Steve Brown and Darren Webb

Clay Twp Trustee, to elect 1: Justin R. Horsley

Clay Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Tim Erwin, Tim Hines, Darren Oliver, and Tony Whitt

Green Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Jamey Bailey, Roger Collett, Aldine Gaspers, and Steve Ruggles

Harrison Twp Trustee, to elect 1: Todd Cron, Steven Jarrell, Robert Lee Raby, and Tyler Seibert

Harrison Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Alan Brisker, Brian Seth Caudill, James Ray Fyffe, Charles W. Parker, Calvin Seibert, and Greg Tackett

Jefferson Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Donald E. Buckle and Earl Canter

Madison Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Bobby Burchett, Steven Noel, Chris Rase, Roy Twinam, Leroy A. Wells, and Tim Wheeler

Morgan Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Terry Altman, Dave Jenkins, Russ Montgomery, and Brad Phipps

Nile Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Mike Journey, Craig J. Opperman, and Matt Reiser

Porter Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Dennis DeCamp, Dave Hanzel, Kent A. Madden, Trevor Miller, and David Prater

Rarden Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Clayton Miller and Frank Williams

Rarden Twp Fiscal Officer, to elect 1: Jackie Kessler and Dixie Kirker

Rush Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Phil LaJoye, Eric Lutz, Jarrod Montavon, and Danny Wheelersburg.

Union Twp Trustee, to elect 2: David Eichenlaub, Brian Howell, and Sam Nickles.

Valley Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Shannon Horton, Steve Howard, David See, and Randall Spriggs.

Vernon Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Adam Riggs and Marc Charles

Washington Twp Trustee, to elect 2: Scott Bauer, Ross Hamilton, Michael Jordan, and Jim McGraw.

Bloom School District, to elect 3: Timothy Horner, Charles L. Queen, and Brandi Rose Zimmerman.

Clay School District, to elect 3: Jason R. Bailey, Donald E. Caseman Jr., and Craig Gilliland.

Eastern School District, to elect 3: Mickey L Atkins, Brad Bapst, and Mike Rowe.

Green School District, to elect 3: Sandra D. Cherry, Rusty Gleim, and Write-In.

Minford School District, to elect 3: Tehra Clevenger, Craig Conkel, Matthew Knore, Shane Mougey, and Joe Stockham.

New Boston School District, to elect 3: Elaine Newberry Evans, Adam Kurtz, and Melissa Maple-Williams.

Northwest School District, to elect 3: Dana Jenkins and Jason Taylor.

Portsmouth City School District, to elect 2: Barbara Borden-Gibson and David Huffman.

Scioto Valley School District, to elect 3: Brian Fuller, Aaron Basil Lapp, Brandon A. Moore, Darrell W. Reno, and Wayne Smith.

Valley School District, to elect 2: Donald Jeremy Buckle, Richard Duncan, and Philip Shephard.

Washington Nile School District, to elect 2: Alex J. Bloomfield and Mike Cole.

Wheelersburg School District, to elect 3: Amy Defoe, Jonathan Eaton, and Matt Miller.

Ross-Pike County Educational Service Center, to elect 2: Jan L. Leeeth and Timothy R. Williams.

South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, to elect 3: Mike Canter, Lowell Howard, and Write-In.

1st Ward Council Member, to elect 1: Sean Dunne

3rd Ward Council Member, to elect 1: Andy Cole, Gary Jenkins, and write-in

5th Ward Council Member, to elect 1: Joey Sandlin, and Write-in Edwin Martell

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/11/web1_BallotCheckmarkC1611_V_v_C_Y.jpg

Scioto County local races and candidates