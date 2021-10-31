17 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday

SCIOTO —The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 17 new cases on Sunday for Scioto County bringing the total to 11,608 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 33 more recoveries reported by ODH Sunday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 11,035 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported one additional hospitalization for Scioto County Sunday bringing the total to 838 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of people fully vaccinated in Scioto County is 32,018 or 42.50% of the total population of the county (75,315).