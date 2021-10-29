Scioto County Dog Shelter recieves anonymous donation

SCIOTO — Scioto County Dog Shelter received an anonymous donation Wednesday morning.

The donation will cover the $83 adoption fee for every dog in the shelter.

“I was shocked,” said Brandy Ratcliff, County Dog Warden and Rescue Coordinator. “We have 36 dogs in here.”

Those interested in adopting have to fill out an application in person.

“After the application, although the adoption fee is paid for you still have to buy the $12 county dog tag and go over to Shawnee Animal Hospital and pay $45 for the spay and neuter,” said Ratcliff.

Ratcliff hopes the donation will cause more people to choose adoption.

“I am hoping we get some dogs out of here and into good homes, hopefully, we can empty the shelter before the holidays,” said Ratcliff. “I don’t know if that would be possible because every shelter in Ohio is full right now.”

Scioto County Dog Shelter currently has 25 cages and around 36 dogs in need of a home.

The majority of the dogs at the shelter are pit bull or pit bull mixes.

Ratcliff said since she has worked there, the pound is under a 2% euthanizing rate.

“Since we are under a 2% rate, we are considered a no-kill shelter,” said Ratcliff. “We do have to euthanize extremely aggressive dogs, ones that we cannot work with, but we are under 2%.”

Ratcliff said the shelter has had a big turnout since they announced the donation of the adoption fee.

“Please be responsible, keep your dog confined to your property, spay and neuter, and get your county dog tags, and this could all be prevented,” said Ratcliff.

Sierra’s Haven also received an anonymous donation.

“Thank you to an anonymous donor who has offered to pay up to $100 towards the adoption fee of dogs or cats through Saturday, October 30th. We are open 10 to 4 today and tomorrow.”

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_IMG_1491-1-.jpg

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved