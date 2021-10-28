Scioto County Regional Water District 1 receives $1.02 million grant.

LUCASVILLE — Scioto County Regional Water District 1 received a $1.02 million Ohio BUILDS infrastructure grant.

The grant will be used to relocate two storage tanks.

“I went and visited the towers and there is a big purpose for what we are announcing today,” said Lt. Governor, Jon Husted. “Regional Water District 1 will be receiving 1.02 million dollars to relocate the two storage tanks to a new, safer location.”

The two tanks are currently located in an area that has recently experienced a landslide and are at risk to fail every time it rains. If the tanks were to fail, 1.2 million gallons of water would spill into the Lucasville area.

“I don’t even want to think about what could happen, that would affect 30,000 residents,” said Husted.

Jonathan King, from Scioto County Regional Water District 1, said he feels relieved the grant was approved.

“The last couple of years has been stressful knowing the hill supporting the two tanks was moving,” said King. “It’s hard to sleep sometimes realizing the structural integrity of those tanks has been compromised, placing not only the surrounding residents in danger but also placing the ability to guarantee safe water throughout our county at risk.”

King said there have been several nights and weekends that involve him getting up in the middle of the night because he heard rain and driving up to inspect the towers, making sure nothing moved so residents would not have to evacuate.

“The water district has worked tirelessly to save these tanks, we have moved over 50,000 cubic yards of dirt and invested over $800,000,” said King. “Despite our efforts, the hill continues to move making it necessary to relocate the tanks.”

The new tank location site has been prepped, design has been completed, and plans from the Ohio EPA have been approved. The grant has allowed for a new tank site to be purchased and prepped for an existing tank to be moved and the other tank to be replaced. The grant will also cover 75,000 feet of 12-inch lines to be installed to connect the new tank site to the existing structure.

“Our crews are currently installing the 12-inch line on the tank site,” said King. “Today is a milestone for Scioto County, for Scioto County Regional Water, and to ensure that our county can continue to have safe drinking water.”

Larry Mullins, Director of EMA, said Thursday was a joyous day for Scioto County.

“What a catastrophic event it would have been if the towers were to fail,” said Mullins. “Mr. Holsinger, Mr. King, and the entire staff at Water 1 are to be commended for taking the initiative to mitigate this major threat to life, property, and the environment.”

Mullins said the project is a prime example of shared responsibility for community preparedness.

“The Government, the private sector, faith based, non-governmental organizations, and the community as a whole, all need to work together to help make sure that we are safe from potential harm and hazard,” said Mullins.

Governor, Mike DeWine, has awarded $93 million in Ohio BUILDS Water Infrastructure Grants to 54 projects in Ohio Thursday and will award $250 million in total to be invested in water infrastructure projects.

“These grants are about strengthening our future, our people, our communities,” said DeWine. “We want our kids and grandkids to stay in Ohio, and clean water is essential to the health and future of our state. Protecting and ensuring that every community in Ohio has access to safe and clean water has been our mission from the start, and with these grants, we are continuing our mission to provide access to economic development tools that will help communities grow and thrive well into the future.”

Larry Mullins, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Jonathan King announce the $1.02 million grant received to move towers. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/10/web1_IMG_1155.jpg Larry Mullins, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Jonathan King announce the $1.02 million grant received to move towers.

By Darian Gillette dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com. © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Darian Gillette at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1931, or by email at dgillette@aimmediamidwest.com.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved